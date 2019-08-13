Dear Editor,
A huge thanks to all the wonderful and willing volunteers who make That Famous Preston Night Rodeo happen! If we list all the great people who helped behind the scenes and on the scene, we will surely leave someone out!
So thanks to the ticket takers and ushers who come all three nights to make sure everyone who has a ticket has a seat to sit in. Thanks to Preston High School and the spotlight people, the wonderful military that came to represent on military night, the video screen company and its cameramen, the hospitality room chefs and servers, the Rodeo Club for providing and serving the slack cowboy breakfast, all the generous sponsors who made food, drink, outstanding personnel and acts, the barrelman, the new announcer, all possible.
Thanks to electricians, carpenters, boom truck drivers, sheep wranglers, trophy makers, t-shirt makers, hat makers and queen sponsors. The Plaza Motel for housing, the hay donation, the photographer, the press, the number one cowboys, the NFR quality stock and producer all make this show the quality rodeo that it is.
Thanks to the parade people, the sidewalk sale people, the entertainers in the city park, truck drivers, barrel rakers, Search and Rescue, police, ambulance, vets, doctors, sports medicine, ticket sellers, and so many , many more. This rodeo committee works hard all year long to plan and orchestrate this event and the people on the ground and in the trenches help make it the award winning rodeo that it is.
Thank you Preston, Franklin County, fans, ticket holders, and support system. See you next year on July 30, 31, and August 1, 2020 for our 85th year!
Preston Rodeo Committee:
Richard Swainston
Jeff Hollingsworth
David Jeppeson
Doug Webb
Thane Winward
Sheryl Kimball
Kris Beckstead