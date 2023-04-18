Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

September 2, 1941 - April 16, 2023

Thaya Leone Eggleston Gilmore, 81, passed away on April 16, 2023 in Preston, Idaho. She was born September 2, 1941 in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, California to Walter Fay Eggleston and June Aleen Christiansen Eggleston.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.