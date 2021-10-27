This classic comfort food dish, country fried steak, is so easy to make and delicious! Any flattened steak will work, paired with the country gravy, mashed potatoes and your favorite side you’ve got a blue ribbon dinner that is easy to make!
4-6 SERVINGS 45 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
4 cube steaks, tenderized
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
2 eggs
1 tbsp hot sauce
2 cups flour
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
4 tbsp butter
4 tbsp flour
2-3 cups milk
Vegetable oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
Set the cube steaks aside.
In a shallow dish, whisk the buttermilk, eggs and hot sauce together.
In a shallow dish, whisk the flour, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, salt, baking powder and baking soda together until well combined.
Heat a large pan on the stove and add enough oil to lightly fry the chicken fried steak (about 1 cup oil)
Dredge the chicken fried steak in the flour mixture, buttermilk mixture and then back in the flour mixture. Let the prepared chicken fried steak rest for about 10 minutes before frying.
Heat the oil and fry up the chicken fried steak until it is golden brown (about 2 minutes on each side).
Remove the steaks and keep them warm. Remove the oil from the pan and return to the heat. Add the butter and gently stir until it has melted. Once the butter has melted, add the flour and mix into the melted butter, scraping any chicken fried steak tidbits up. Whisk the milk into the roux and while stirring bring to a simmer. Continue simmering and stirring for a couple of minutes while it thickens up.
Serve the chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetables on the side. Finish off with the freshly made country gravy and enjoy!