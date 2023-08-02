Todd Thomas NEW

TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In front of my home, an overhead power line stretches from pole to pole. At the top of each pole is a horizontal bar supporting the insulators for two different lines. There is also a street light, a transformer and a collection of other wires and doohickeys whose purpose I do not know.

This pole and its wires have been there as long as I can remember. I do know that the top bar with insulators is new; my wife talked the power company guys into letting us keep the old one as a souvenir. It’s now part of a backyard flower bed display. But I am pretty certain that the two single-strand, tightly stretched wires are at least 50 years old.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.