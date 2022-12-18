1. Bonnie Jones, short brown hair, yellow shirt with grey coat on top.
2. Cindy Nielson, dark brown/black hair, black sweater
3. Kent Gardner, white beard, white shirt and tie
4. Joy Ball, short gray/brown hair, paisley colored shirt
Bonnie Jones
Preston
“Our favorite Christmas tradition is that we have a Christmas Breakfast after the presents are opened. When the children were younger, they got up between 3-6 a.m. and then it was later as they got older. We had waffles with fancy toppings, bacon or ham, eggnog or hot chocolate. I didn’t cook for the rest of the day. They could snack throughout the day. We just played all day. Now my husband and I still have the Christmas Breakfast. It’s like a family reunion on Christmas Day where our children and grandchildren come over and have our Christmas Breakfast with whoever comes by.”
Cindy Nielson
Whitney
“It’s getting together with family. After more than 20 years and five children and 21 grandchildren later, we still gather with our children and grandchildren on Christmas Eve at our house. The menu varies from year-to-year enjoying rib eye steak or ham, or different kinds of soup, our favorites are sausage soup and clam chowder. We play games and then open gifts to each other. It’s all about being together with family.”
Kent Gardner
Preston
“My wife and I observe our traditional Christmas by reading the scriptural stories of the birth of our Savior. We rejoice in our gratitude for the blessings of family and good friends. Around the house are several nativity sets: an olive wood set from Israel; one hand carved from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and native American from Arizona. For our 7’ Christmas tree, I like white lights and my wife likes multi-colored lights, so we alternate every other year as to who decorates the tree. I lived in Norway for 2½ years and in Southern Germany for 5 years, so I decorate the tree with dolls and ornaments from Germany, Norway, Sweden, Russia, Netherlands and Luxembourg with a wax angel from Nuremberg, Germany, on top. On the hearth are German nutcrackers, and around the tree either the Lionel train from my childhood or a Christmas train. For sweet treats, I savor Lebkuchen cookies from Lübeck, Germany and Marzipan, often shaped like a pig with a coin in its mouth for good luck.”
Joy Ball
Preston
“In India, where I was born, when I was growing up we would go caroling with my parents who were officers in the Salvation Army, singing to people in the community and businesses who would give us goodies to eat after singing for them. Then when I married and moved to America and lived in Washington state, we had Christmas Eve with my husband’s family eating ham, potatoes and salads for dinner. On Christmas day we had breakfast at my mother-in-law’s house with family. It was a lot of fun to be with family. Now we go to our friend’s house in Cub River and be with their children and grandchildren. I love being with families, getting and giving presents, visiting, the food, the treats and going to church to celebrate Jesus’ birth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.