Melanie Sanders, Weston: “I think it’s been an improvement. I personally like the turning lanes as that helps traffic flow through better.”
A. J. Haslam, Preston: “There seems to be more congestion. If you live on a side street, you have to wait longer to get across State Street. But I do like the bike lane.”
Rachelle Oliverson, Franklin: “I have a hard time getting on and off State Street at busy times of the day. I’m waiting to see how it will work during the rodeo days. It may not be our best solution.”
Shane Graham, Preston: “I don’t like it. It’s horrible. I liked it better last year. It’s harder to get on to the main street. It’s a lot slower to get where you need to go.”
Renee Hillyard, Preston: “It’s going to be a real clustered mess at rodeo time. I just don’t like it.”
Douglas Webb, Preston: “It will challenge our patience because we’re not patient. We’re used to going our own way and now it’s not easy. We have paid the price for government grants. We’ll have to learn to live with it. That will try our patience.”
Aaron Kendall, Preston: “I don’t like it. The turning lane is complicated to get across the street. The bike lane is as dumb as it gets. It doesn’t make sense. With the rodeo coming up, it was impossible last year and it’s still going to be impossible this year.”
Brad Coleman, Pocatello: “I was born and raised in Preston, and moved to Pocatello last year. I come to Preston often to visit my parents and in-laws. The congestion is absolutely terrible. I realize that the town is growing but to take it down to one lane is not good and the side streets will suffer.”