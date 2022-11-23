“I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my country. I’m thankful for my safety. I’m thankful for my freedom.”
Faye Reeves, Dayton
“I’m thankful for the indoor plumbing where I can just turn a small knob and get hot or cold water in my house. I’m grateful for the best source of heat from my pellet stove and backup furnace. I’m very thankful for electricity that runs my dish washing machine, the miracle of a telephone and cell phone, and to be fed and warm. I’m grateful for the Lord’s gift of friendships, of my physical health and a great deal of spiritual guidance.”
Michael Ball, Preston
“I’m grateful for my great-aunt Eva Wrathall Flinders who is my mother’s aunt and my grandmother’s sister, from Grantsville, Utah, because she taught me the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When I was six years old, she came to live with us until I was 12-years-old. My aunt was an active member of the Church. She had a huge impact on me.”
Sue Burg, Whitney
“I’m thankful for my family, for John, my husband, and our 6 children, 18 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.”
Eric Bastian, Weston
“I’m grateful for the freedom I have in this country. I’m grateful for the area in which I live and the people I live among and for the opportunity to be involved with ranching and the outdoors in this area. I’m grateful for the belief I have in God.”
