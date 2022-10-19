“Covid was different for everyone. For our family, I don’t think it was a bad thing. We didn’t let it scare us. We did not have family or friends affected by Covid. We have young kids so we tried to stay inside more but did go out. We were not a big fan of masks and we did follow the recommendations when asked to do it. We’re grateful for a normal life again.”
Kyon Wakley, Fairview
“I think the biggest thing that I learned is to follow the Prophet and the brethren in the church as they lead us through these uncertain times. Since I’m a student at BYU-I, during that time, overall, I wasn’t affected too much but had to take classes online as well as not go to the activities.”
Cody Buttars, Clifton
“First of all, it hurt our child’s education when they shut down the school. Both my wife and I were terminated from our jobs, me after 10 years, as we had to take turns staying home with our child plus our employment places were not equipped on how to handle pandemics. We were just ready to buy our first house but became homeless when we had to move from our rental house. We lived in a camper for one year. Now I’m employed again and we’re back into a rental house. What we gained through it all was our spirituality.”
Ashly Buttars, Clifton
“Even though we lost everything at that time in the physical world, after we received a blessing from the Bishop, we regained our faith and became stronger spiritually with major blessings coming from God. As a family, we learned where we were weak. We had to grow. We saw that everything physical was nothing. All we had was each other and the great people in the community around us who embraced us. You can lose it all but it shows that God is in control. We felt like Job in the Bible. That time for us was definitely a learning experience. We are good now. It took almost two years to find stability.”
