Jaicee Hull, Franklin

“Covid was different for everyone. For our family, I don’t think it was a bad thing. We didn’t let it scare us. We did not have family or friends affected by Covid. We have young kids so we tried to stay inside more but did go out. We were not a big fan of masks and we did follow the recommendations when asked to do it. We’re grateful for a normal life again.”

