The Family Place is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families and protect children. The organization is currently collecting information, through an online survey, about how it can modify its services to better meet needs of their patrons during these unsure times.
While The Family Place has collected over 100 responses from residents in Cache County, very few have been returned from Franklin County.
“With many of our services transitioned to online formats, this is an exciting time for The Family Place to be able to reach more families in Franklin county,” said Amberlee Burrows of The Family Place.
The survey can be found on The Family Place’s Facebook page at this link: https://www.facebook.com/familyplaceut/photos /a.122076479845/10158592240464846/Suggested text:
The Family Place wants to know what Franklin County residents think. This online survey that can be completed on a phone or laptop: https://redcap.link/TFP. Respondents will be entered to win a prize. Earn extra entries by referring a friend to take the survey.