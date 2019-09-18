The Preston Cross Country ran well Friday at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. The team will travel to Meridian for the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 20-21.
“In Boise we will get to see how we stack up against many of the top teams from around the state as well as the northwest,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
The Preston boys finished second overall at the Tiger/Grizz meet with a total of 67 points behind Idaho Falls who won the meet with 46 points. Pocatello finished third with 67 points, Blackfoot was fourth with 163, and Skyline was fifth with 178.
“The boys ran great today,” Jones said. “This is a huge meet with a lot of schools, and we had some great performances today.” Riley Reid was 10th overall with a time of 17:08. Sam Jeppsen was 12th (17:20). Garrett Hale and Edison Leffler were 13th and 14th in 17:22. Dawson Leffler was 22nd (17:39), Reynger Davidsavor 23rd (17:43), and Josh Harrison was 29th (18:01).”Our pack time today was great with 31 seconds between our top five runners which is really good. The boys are running well. We’ve had a couple of injuries early on but we are getting healthier and hopefully they can continue to improve. Idaho Falls put all of their top five runners in the top 17 positions and continues to be the top team in 4A. Pocatello is another team that looks really strong in the conference.“
The girls were led by sophomore Andie Bell who finished sixth overall with a time of 20:25. Mckinley Scott was 18th (21:45), Emma Johnson 50th (23:15), Harley Larson was 59th (23:48), Rachel Lee 66th (24:11), Paige Shumway 71st (24:37). The girls finished 7th in the team standings with 186 points. Idaho Falls was first with 44 points, Skyline second at 51, Thunder Ridge third with 124, Twin Falls fourth at 137, and Pocatello 5th with 146 points.
In the JV race Mickayla Robertson finished first overall in 22:24, and Summer Roberts also ran well finishing 12th overall with a time of 23:11.
“The girls improved this week and we had some great performances,” said Coach Jones.
The Preston junior high team ran some great times in the Tiger/Grizz race with the girls taking first and the boys fourth in team scores against more than 23 other middle schools.
Angelie Scott was fifth (10:32) leading the girls. Elly Jeppsen sixth (10:39), Myah Atchley ninth (10:44), Oakley Reid 12th (10:52), Maren Leffler 13th (10:53), Teneley Kirkbride 17th (11:04) and Corin Leffler 46th (11:42).
Luke Visser led the boys with second place finish overall (9:01), Druw Jones fifth (9:13), Jake Schumann 37th (10:34), Rhett Schumann 55th (10:51), Noah Conrad 60th (10:58), Ty Robertson 99th (12:00), and Brooks Campbell 100th (12:01).