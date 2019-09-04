The Lady Indian soccer team faced Burley on Aug 26 and Sky View on Aug 29, at home. (See scores online.) They are glad to have a few games under their belt to work out kinks before traveling to Century on Sep. 4, to play at 4:30 p.m. They will host Pocatello on Sep. 7, at 11 a.m. and travel to Minico on Sep. 9, for a game at 4:30 p.m.
Preston took it to Burley from the get-go in their home opener. They won the contest 9-0, which is similar to their match ups last year. Six different Indians scored in the game making it a good team effort.
“We did a much better job creating opportunities inside the 18,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “We still have some work to do with finishing but overall it was a good performance. The girls really had good stretches of great ball movement and combination play.”
Goals: Alexis Harris (4), Millie Chatterton, Quincy Hyde, Mallory Carter, Cassee Pugmire, Lisbeth Rodriguez
Assists: Millie Chatterton (2), Alexis Harris, Cassee Pugmire, Andie Bell, Lisbeth Rodriguez, Harli Hymas, Ragen Rich, Quincy Hyde