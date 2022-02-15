Starting out in near blizzard conditions and ending with sunny blue skies, three generations of Mumfords, Anna (17 year old daughter of Bryce and Lindsay Mumford and who has a younger brother, Connor, 14), her father, Bryce, both of Mapleton, and his father, Rex, of Huntsville, Utah, participated in the popular wintertime 100-mile course Idaho Sled Dog Challenge by racing their Alaskan Husky dogs in the annual race located in Cascade, Idaho, Jan. 30-Feb. 2.
Bryce Mumford, a mailman for 21 years at the Preston City Post Office, has 20 Alaskan Huskies (mixes of different breeds).
“I have had dogs for nine years. Since I work during the day, I take care of the dogs and train them after work, at night and on weekends,” said Bryce.
He has raced the dogs for 11 years. His lead dogs are Flame and Carson. He became interested in racing after watching the Iditarod (an annual 1,000-mile sled dog race in March from Anchorage to Nome, with a team of 14 dogs, with at least five dogs who must be on the towline at the finish line, covering the distance in 8–15 days or more) 13 years ago.
“Then I went on a training run with a local musher and loved it. I obtained dogs and began running my own team,” recalled Bryce.
Bryce won the Eagle Cap Extreme 200-Mile Race in 2017. He ran two other 200-Mile Eagle Cap Extreme Races, the Montana Race to the Sky 300 several times, running the Ashton American Dog Derby, and many great training runs with his family.
“My goal is to someday run the Iditarod,” Bryce admitted.
Bryce’s father, Rex Mumford, a farmer, lives in Huntsville, Utah. He has 14 Alaskan Huskies and has been racing for six years. His lead dogs are Leo and Remy. He started mushing as a handler for Bryce 10 years ago. He has completed races at the Eagle Cap Extreme 100-mile and 200-mile Race to the Sky 100, Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 150 and the American Dog Derby.
“Running dog teams together with Bryce and Anna as three generations of Mumford Mushers at the American Dog Derby and on many training runs together has been a highlight for me,” said Rex. He plans to run sled dog teams until he retires, then wants to work as a volunteer at the races.
Anna has run as a musher with her dad on shorter races up to 30 miles around Idaho and Utah.
“I helped my Dad when he started mushing by helping him hook up the dogs and, of course, shoveling dog poop. I loved the dogs and started running the dogs with him,” said Anna. “The highlight for me is the dogs. They are my favorite part of the training. I also enjoy being able to train with my dad and my grandpa and then to run the race with them. I liked watching my dad and grandpa run the longer races, but I wanted to experience it myself.”
A senior at Preston High School, Anna liked the training of the dogs so much that she chose it to be the main part of her senior project, which all seniors must complete in order to graduate.
“For the history part, I am researching the impact working dogs had on the Gold Rush. For visual arts, I created a website for our family’s kennel (akmumford.wixsite.com/my-site) which is a work in progress and looks best on a computer. For the writing part of the project, I wrote all of the dogs’ biographies for the website,” Anna said. “For the hands-on part of the project, I chose the dog race.”
Bryce added: “The race was challenging and I wanted Anna to have a good experience and finish the race. She showed great determination and perseverance under difficult conditions. Her dog care was excellent and was the reason her dogs were able to pull her to the finish line. I’m so proud of her. Anna has many gifts and abilities and is an amazing person. It was a lot of fun to run the race together with her, and also my dad, and an adventure I’ll always remember.”
Having run the race, Anna feels it would show determination on a resume for future jobs. She plans to go to USU majoring in animal, dairy, and veterinary sciences to work towards becoming a veterinarian.
“After the race was over, I was exhausted having to stand up that long with only a half hour long nap at one checkpoint during the night," Anna said. "It was nice when the sun came up the next day and we had sunny and blue skies instead of snowing. It was cold and exhausting but a lot of fun. Finishing the race was satisfactory and pretty surreal for me. I’m extremely glad I did it. My goal was to finish.”
This is the first long-distance race for Anna, who placed 6th out of 15 contestants in the 100-mile race. She received $100. Bryce was right behind her, placing 7th and receiving $100, and Rex placed 8th and received $75.
The 100-mile course took each of them about 22 hours to complete.
Registered as the Mushing Mumfords for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, they joined other racers in the 100-mile course who came from Montana, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho, racing against Alaskan Huskies, Siberian Huskies, and Husky mixes. The race is also an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier.
The race started at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Lake Cascade Boat Ramp. The finish was on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Wye Trailhead and Campground checkpoint. Each sled had live trackers on them so that racers could see each other, and others could watch the race online and see where they rested at a checkpoint.
The Mumfords arrived at Cascade, Idaho, on Sunday, Jan. 30, rented an Air B&B, and went to the initial mushers’ meeting where race officials went over the rules and volunteers fed the mushers dinner. The next day, they started the race averaging about 7 or 8 miles per hour.
“My dad, grandpa, and me each ran separate sleds,” said Anna. “For the first league we went 43 miles in six hours before we stopped at the first checkpoint at Platt.”
It was important for all racers to stop at two road-accessible checkpoints. The checkpoints were in a warm building where the mushers could go in and eat some food provided by race volunteers. The racers chose which checkpoint they wanted to rest at, but had to have six hours of mandatory rest time. The checkpoints not only included a warming hut for the mushers, but also provided straw for the mushers to lay down for their dogs to rest on outside.
First of all, the mushers fed and cared for their dogs as well as allowed the veterinarians to check each dog for any potential injuries.
“The dogs eat a soupy gruel of various types of meat, like beef, and one to two cups of dry Kibble with a water broth. Because the dogs love to run, they also drink lots of water,” Anna said.
There is a minimum of eight dogs allowed and a maximum of 10 dogs on the sleds. Anna had nine dogs on her team, Bryce had 10 dogs, and Rex had 10 dogs.
For the second league the trio covered 26 miles in four hours averaging 7 to 8 miles an hour before stopping at the next checkpoint at Little Ski Hill.
For the majority of the race, Bryce explained, it was bright outside making it easy to see the trail.
“At night, the mushers use high-powered headlights to see the trail,” he said. The dogs are able to see the trail without the headlight. The mushers use the headlight so that they are able to see and prepare for the trail ahead of them. The race gained a lot of elevation, mostly going uphill and then downhill with only a few straight areas. The trail ran through the forest, eventually leading up to a mountain ridge where mushers were able to see down to the valley and watch the sunrise.”
“To see down to the valley and watch the sunrise was the most beautiful part of the race,” Anna stated.
For the third league, they traveled 37 miles in six hours averaging about 7 or 8 miles per hour. The overall total of miles per hour were clocked at 6.94 with 21.50.35 hours for Anna, 7.13 with 21.50.49 for Bryce and 7.54 with 21.50.45 for Rex.
The clothing worn for all three of them were thermals, sweat pants, a hoodie, battery-heated vest, warm parka coat, snow pants, boots, and insulated over boots.
“While at the checkpoint, the dogs wear jackets to help them comfortably rest outside in beds of straw,” Anna said. “While they are running, they stay plenty warm thanks to their double coats of fur. In fact, the dogs prefer to run in weather colder than 10 degrees Fahrenheit.”