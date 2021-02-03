The Pirates are 5-0 in conference play after two big wins over Malad and Soda Springs last week. They travel to Bear Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to play at 7 p.m., and host Rich on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, will be at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.
West Side defeated visit Soda Springs 65-58 on Jan. 30 in front of a boisterous crowd. The Pirates trailed 11-16 at the end of one but a big second quarter gave them a 37-35 advantage at the half.
The home team finished the third quarter holding on to a three point lead that they were able to extend in the fourth for the win. Defense and free throws were key down the stretch as Soda Springs had to foul to obtain possession.
Shurtliff led the scoring with 29 points, Brown netted 12, Easton Henderson 11, Noreen seven, Lemmon four and, Love two.
In Malad on Jan. 28, West Side trailed 17-19 at the end of the first quarter but a poor second quarter where they scored just six points put them behind 23-34 at the half.
After the break, the Pirates were fired up. They outscored the Dragons 20-14 in the third and tied it up 61-61 on free throws by Bryler Shurtliff to send the game into overtime.
The extra minutes were a battle that West Side won by the skin of their teeth 73-72.
Blaize Brown led the team with 20 points, Shurtliff added 16, Easton Henderson 12, Brentan Noreen 10, Parker Henderson and Ryan Lemmon six each and Ryker Love two.