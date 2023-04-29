...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 213 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley and Wood River Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead -
Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island
Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley,
Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next several days will
increase snowmelt and risk of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The WMAs in southeastern Idaho to remain closed until May 15
Three Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will remain closed to all public entry until May 15, 2023, including Tex Creek, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
Big game animals are still concentrated on these WMAs due to persisting snow levels in some areas of the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions.
Hunters and other outdoor recreationists are reminded that springtime is still hard on big game, especially after a severe winter. Fat reserves are depleted, making animals vulnerable when disturbed.
Please give wildlife its space while enjoying your springtime adventures. Respect all public land and trail closures. And, if hiking with dogs, remember it is unlawful to allow your dogs to harass or chase big game.
