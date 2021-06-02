The Franklin County Theater Council and the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation are sponsoring movies in the park again this year.
The first one is slated for June 10. They will also be held July 1, and 15, and August 5, starting at dusk. Prior to showtime will be live entertainment. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to Benson Park and enjoy the evening watching a film on the back side of the Oneida Stake Academy building.
Although there is no entry fee for viewing the movies, concessions are available for purchase and donations to the two organizations are appreciated and will help them continue their missions to benefit the community, said Saundra Hubbard of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation.
The organizations showed two movies after dusk on the back wall of the Oneida Stake Academy last summer to delighted crowds, and board members are thrilled to be able to continue the activity, said Annabeth Olsen, of the theater board.
"We would especially like to thank TJ Burbank for his assistance with the technology used to present the film," said Olsen. Family friendly movies, such as "Support Your Local Sheriff," starting James Garner, "Holes," "Iron Will," "Remember the Titans" and other pre-released films will be shown.