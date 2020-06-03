Protocols are now available for movie theatres to follow in order to open in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly open Idaho’s economy in stages. Gov. Little announced today that he moved up the opening of movie theatres two weeks early, from Stage 4 to Stage 3.
In Franklin County, the Worm Creek Opera House plans to open as soon as directors are confident they can meet the guidelines, said Anita Swainston. They will do so, however, with pre-released movies, she said.
”The distributors aren’t releasing new movies — they’ve moved their opening dates (to later in the year),” she said, hoping that Disney’s new Mulan will be available by July 24.
Swainston also said that the theater is available to private parties for rent by calling 20-904-3712.
Guidance from the governor’s office was also added for safe campgrounds.
Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly, the governor has said. Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protocols are being added for specific businesses.
To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.
“We are better off in Idaho than elsewhere not because the problem doesn’t exist here but because we’re doing a good job protecting our families, neighbors, and friends,” Governor Little said. “Health and the economy are not mutually exclusive – they are interconnected. Half a million Idahoans are at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 if they contract it, and we cannot rebound if a huge segment of our population is concerned to engage in the economy again.
“They will engage, however, if they feel safe going outside their homes to visit businesses and return to work. We all play a role in keeping them safe.”
Governor Little also said that gatherings of up to 50 people can occur, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed.
Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high spread should quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho. This step will help our vital tourism and hospitality industry while keeping citizens safe.
Over the duration of Stage 3, vulnerable Idahoans should be diligent to minimize exposure to transmissible moments.
Employees should continue to telework whenever possible, and employers should continue to return employees to on-site work in phases. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home.
Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission.
All open businesses continue to follow protocol for opening
Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited in order to protect workers and individuals in those facilities.
Large venues and sporting events remain closed until Stage 4.
“Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again,” Governor Little added.
Every Idahoan is urged to continue practicing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
Wearing a face covering in publicKeeping at least six feet of physical distance from othersKeeping hands and surfaces cleanStaying home if you’re sick
The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.