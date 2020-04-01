In searching past editions of Franklin County's newspapers, this interesting item was published 100 years ago, to the day. In the April 1, 2020 edition of the Franklin County Citizen, forerunner to our current Preston Citizen, we found strong similarities to the situation in our world today. The Spanish Influenza held the entire world in its grip in 1918, 1919, and finally tapered off during 1920.
“When the influenza epidemic began to make inroads on the civilization of the world we looked upon it as an epidemic of small moment, and we confidently believed that we were amply able to take care of it, especially with the light we have received in the channels of materia medica, but as the disease spread, oftentimes like a thief in the night – as with a breath, hundreds of thousands of people were stricken to rise no more, establishing beyond a doubt our impotency to handle it.
“Another year it came and treated us in much the same way as the first wave. We stood back appalled, helpless to stay the onslaught. We had learned practically nothing, and we were playing a waiting game with death.
“If the epidemic served no other purpose, for the time being, it compelled man to turn his thoughts more to spirituality than to materialistic things – frothy, flimsy and vain.”
Is this a near mirror image of today?
One of Franklin County's most famous former residents, Ezra Taft Benson, had a close call with the Spanish influenza that raged across the world, taking 14 million people with it.
He had enlisted at what was the equivalent of the ROTC, and was staying in the barracks in Logan. Because the war had left few young men home to harvest crops, Benson and other recruits were taking their turns on furlough to help on area farms.
Benson was scheduled to return to his family's Whitney farm on a Saturday, but a strong impression the morning before prompted him to get permission to leave early. By the time he'd arrived home, about noon, he was terribly sick. He credited a priesthood blessing from his father and grandfather, and the attentive care of his mother for getting him through the illness alive.
Many didn't make it. The day he left Logan, the flu broke out in the barracks. Both young men who had cots on each side of his, died.
So did others in Franklin County. The Oct. 31, 1918 edition of the Franklin County Citizen listed four local residents who succumbed to "the dread malady."