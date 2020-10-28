Support Local Journalism

To date, 353 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Franklin County, 12 of which have been hospitalized. There are currently 82 active cases, five of which are currently hospitalized. Three people's deaths have been attributed to the virus. One of those deaths took place Monday, Oct. 26.

