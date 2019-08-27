Thomas John Sampson passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2019 at the age of 66.
He was a father, son, grandfather, father-in-law and friend.
Thomas is survived by his children Shane, Robert, and Thomas Samspon and Jeni Springer, grandchildren Jackson, Elizabeth, Jayden Samspon and Delaney, Sheldon Springer. He was a very devoted father and grandfather.
Thomas was born in San Diego, CA, on April 25, 1953, to Helen and William Samspon. Thomas worked as a millwright and soon transferred into becoming a welder and working as a steelworker. Thomas retired at the age of 53. He spent most of his time enjoying the back country traveling anywhere from Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. He loved hunting and fishing and he always did that with his dog Winchester by his side.
He will be missed and remembered by many.
No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts forever.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com