Swimmers from Preston and West Side High Schools competed well at the District V-VI meet held in Idaho Falls on Oct. 31, competing against athletes from Pocatello, Century, Skyline, Bonneville, and Hillcrest.
Senior Savannah Thomson of West Side swam in the 200 free and the 500 free, winning both events handily. Her times of 2:04.45 and 5:37.12 respectively were impressive and although they were a few seconds off her personal bests, they likely would have been faster if she had closer competition, since she outswam her competitors by over a length of the pool in both races, said Coach Emily Burnett.
Sophomore Annie Burnett of Preston swam the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, recording personal best times in both. She finished fifth place with a time of 33.88, in the shorter race, and fourth place with a time of 1:14.43 in the longer race.
Normally the top athletes would qualify for the state meet by placing well at districts, but due to facility limitations resulting from COVID-19, the state meet will be virtual this year. Officials will compare the best times from district meets around the state and score the meet accordingly. Athletes will find out state placements when results are published on Nov. 6. Savannah should be among the favorites for state titles in both of her events, said Burnett.