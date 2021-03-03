For the first time in more than a decade, the Preston Indians were able field an entire varsity lineup and the results could be seen as they won their first 19 duals.
Nevertheless, this was still a young Preston squad and perhaps its youth showed during the 4A State Championships, which were contested Friday at the Ford Center in Nampa.
A handful of Preston grapplers entered the one-day tournament with legitimate aspirations of leaving with a medal, but Emery Thorson was the only one to make it to the placements rounds. The sophomore placed fourth at 170 pounds, which was exactly where he was seeded.
Preston had three other athletes who were seeded in the top five in their respective weight classes in Caigun Keller (third at 145 pounds), Jonathan Seamons (fourth, 152) and Brayden Weisbeck (fifth, 132).
The silver lining for the Indians is they will welcome back eight of their nine state qualifiers next season. Four of them will be sophomores, three will be juniors and Keller, a three-time state qualifer, will be a senior.
“We didn’t do as good as we hoped,” Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “... Overall, the kids wrestled well. We are certainly proud of these boys for a great effort at the state tournament and a fantastic season with a 21-5 dual meet record.”
Weisbeck was one victory away from advancing to the placement rounds, as was Preston sophomore Jaden Perkins (152). Weisbeck, a three-time state qualifier, was Preston’s lone senior at this tournament. Perkins lost a 5-4 heartbreaker in his final consolation match, while both of Weisbeck’s setbacks were decided by decision.
Keller, Seamons, Parker Bodily (160) and Micah Serr (182) all went 1-2 for Preston on Friday. Serr and Seamons are both freshmen, while Bodily is a sophomore.
The Indians lost seven duels by five or fewer points at the tourney and that ultimately prevented them for vying for a spot in the top 10. Preston finished in a tie for 16th place in the team competition with 34 points. Jerome held off Nampa for the title, 195 to 193.
106 lbs AJ Starks (3-24)
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Exferd (Nampa) 36-0 won by fall over AJ Starks (Preston) 3-24 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home) 17-18 won by fall over AJ Starks (Preston) 3-24 (Fall 0:25)
120 lbs Tavin Rigby (29-19)
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 44-3 won by fall over Tavin Rigby (Preston) 29-19 (Fall 1:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Jordan Fisher (Jerome) 25-12 won by decision over Tavin Rigby (Preston) 29-19 (Dec 4-2)
132 lbs Brayden Weisbeck (33-13) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) 33-13 won by decision over Andrew Ball (Minico) 23-20 (Dec 7-3)
Quarterfinal - Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 27-16 won by decision over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) 33-13 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) 33-13 won by decision over Gracin Go (Caldwell) 17-9 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 15-10 won by decision over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) 33-13 (Dec 12-7)
145 lbs Caigun Keller (38-9) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caigun Keller (Preston) 38-9 won by fall over Colton Dow (Lakeland) 31-17 (Fall 1:03)
Quarterfinal - Chris Franco (Twin Falls) 13-5 won by decision over Caigun Keller (Preston) 38-9 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 31-9 won by fall over Caigun Keller (Preston) 38-9 (Fall 1:43)
152 lbs Jaden Perkins (34-16) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Perkins (Preston) 34-16 won by decision over Kyler Apodaca (Columbia) 10-14 (Dec 5-4)
Quarterfinal - Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 41-4 won by fall over Jaden Perkins (Preston) 34-16 (Fall 4:43)
Cons. Round 2 - Jaden Perkins (Preston) 34-16 won by decision over Trevan Adam (Sandpoint) 18-12 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 31-13 won by decision over Jaden Perkins (Preston) 34-16 (Dec 5-4)
152 lbs Jonathon Seamons (36-9) scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Arredondo (Minico) 25-14 won by fall over Jonathon Seamons (Preston) 36-9 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Jonathon Seamons (Preston) 36-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Parker Monson (Blackfoot) 11-12 (SV-1 9-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Scott (Columbia) 27-7 won by decision over Jonathon Seamons (Preston) 36-9 (Dec 10-6)
160 lbs Parker Bodily (16-10) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Wallace (Jerome) 30-11 won by major decision over Parker Bodily (Preston) 16-10 (MD 19-8)
Cons. Round 1 - Parker Bodily (Preston) 16-10 won by fall over Ezra Hernandez (Caldwell) 15-9 (Fall 3:13)
Cons. Round 2 - Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 29-11 won by major decision over Parker Bodily (Preston) 16-10 (MD 11-3)
170 lbs Emery Thorson (40-7) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 won by fall over James Noorlander (Twin Falls) 27-20 (Fall 4:59)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-6 won by decision over Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 won by major decision over Justus Arehart (Middleton) 16-16 (MD 18-6)
Cons. Round 3 - Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 won by fall over Matthew Young (Jerome) 35-16 (Fall 4:48)
Cons. Semi - Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 won by decision over Domnic Bush-Bly (Nampa) 30-8 (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-6 won by fall over Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7 (Fall 1:33)
182 lbs Micah Serr (19-16) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 28-2 won by fall over Micah Serr (Preston) 19-16 (Fall 1:04)
Cons. Round 1 - Micah Serr (Preston) 19-16 won by fall over Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 14-21 (Fall 4:32)
Cons. Round 2 - Robby Ortega (Jerome) 27-14 won by fall over Micah Serr (Preston) 19-16 (Fall 4:26)