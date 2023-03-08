Todd Thomas NEW
TODD THOMAS

During the winter months, on Tuesday nights, the Pop N Pins bowling alley in Preston was the place to be. That was the setting for one of my fondest memories with my Dad. That was our weekly date night and something I looked forward to with youthful excitement.

I think it was a 7 p.m. start time but we always went an hour or so early. These evenings were private tutoring sessions on both bowling skills and how to keep score; his way of teaching me math skills. I hated math by the way but did not mind this class. I can still smell the snack bar food, shoe disinfectant spray and the oil used on the lanes for conditioning the wood. Sounds are part of this memory as well. The loud pop of the ball hitting the pins and the pin setter machinery clanking to sweep up and reset the pins.


