Billie Hatch, Julia Martin and Malia Adamson of Preston were among the 1,978 students at Dixie State University awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the 2019 semester.
“On behalf of the University, I’d like to commend all of our students whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence have earned them placement on the President’s and Dean’s Lists,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “The university’s active learning environment prepares students to succeed in the workforce and graduate programs, and I am proud of our honor roll students for taking full advantage of the opportunities available here at Dixie State.”
Hatch graduated from Preston High School in 2017, Martin in 2018 and Adamson in 2018.