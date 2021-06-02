Graduations from seminary were held for the three stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, May 23.
For the Preston North Stake, 44 graduates with their families gathered at the Dahle Arts Center at 5 p.m. which was also streamed on Zoom. Four graduates gave talks: Aspen Lindhardt, Kajsia Fuller, Brentan Noreen, and Mike Taylor. A presentation of graduates was by Preston Seminary Principal, Brandon Stephenson. An introduction of graduates was given by Stake Young Men’s President Ryan Buttars, and Stake Young Women’s President Shantel Kimpton. The acceptance of graduates and closing remarks were given by Stake President Ronald Smellie.
Dallon, Hazen and Liesa Baird sang “Come Unto Christ” accompanied by Terrie McKay.
The Franklin Stake honored 44 graduates at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Stake Center also via Zoom. A slideshow was presented by the Young Woman’s Presidency which individually spotlighted all the graduates. Sadie Larsen and Gabe Hammons shared their testimonies of seminary, as did seminary teacher, Duke Mumford and Stake President Darin Dransfield. The song “Army of Helaman” was sung by a chorus of graduates led by Jennifer Larsen and accompanied by Heidi Kirkbride. Individual scriptures or comments were shared by each youth as they received their diploma.
The Preston South Stake recognized 42 graduates at the Preston South Stake at 7 p.m. also broadcasted via Zoom throughout the stake. Two seminary graduates, Addison Hyde and Jaxon England, spoke on what they learned in seminary. Remarks were given by President Troy Crouch, 2nd counselor in the stake presidency as well as Stake President Brett Stuart. Recognition of the graduates was introduced by the Dayton seminary principal, Bryan Winward as bishops from each ward gave them their certificate. A musical number “Oceans” was sung by Grace Turnbow and Deborah Hornberger, accompanied by Morgan Stuart.
(Seminary graduates are listed in the Rural Route and Preston Posts columns on page 5.)