Three women who have worked with the West Side School District for many years will be retiring this month: Sherry Phillips, Dixie Kendall and Susan Hatch.
Sherry Phillips
Sherry Phillips served as the West Side District secretary for 24 years. She began working for the district in 1995. Phillips has been the lady of many hats: West Side human resources representative, accounts payable, secretary for the superintendent, and board of trustee’s clerk. She has been the quiet, steady force that has kept the district organized and running smoothly, working with superintendents Melvin Beutler and Spencer Barzee.
Phillips has served a vital role in the Dahle Fine Arts Committee since its organization: scheduling events, selling tickets, accounting, and keeping complete records of all fine arts events held in the Dahle auditorium.
"While handling all of these tasks simultaneously could not have been easy, Sherry has done so with dignity and a calm, professional demeanor," said district superintendent, Spencer Barzee and Lorena England, who will fill her position. "Sherry is one to be admired for her skills and appreciated for her character. She will be dearly missed in the district office!"
Dixie Kendall
In a world where children, work, and loyalty are continually devalued, it is a treat to find someone who still values all three, said principal, Melinda Royer. "Dixie Kendall has been loyal to Harold B. Lee Elementary, the children of our community, and the West Side staff since 1994. There have been many children and many duties that have come Kendall's way."
"We can unequivocally say that she loyally invested in them all. Dixie Kendall has been a great work associate and a friend to all. She is very knowledgeable in teaching children and has a unique capability in touching those students who struggle, or who are not in the mainstream," said Royer "Her fudge is famous throughout the school district and I am sure the community as well. Everyone at Harold B. Lee Elementary will definitely miss her."
Susan Hatch
Susan Hatch served as the supervisor for the Harold B. Lee kitchen. She began working at West Side in 1988. She was dependable and dedicated to her job and loved being around children. Students loved Susan and they received lots of hugs and encouragement as she served up their daily lunch. Her fun personality made the kitchen area an enjoyable place to work. Around holidays Susan and her staff often wore colorful, eccentric, fun earrings to brighten each student's day.
"Students loved to come to lunch to see what fun things she had in store. She had a gift for making each child smile. Susan was always compassionate and cared for the students that needed it the most. She worked well with other cooks, and did a great job as supervisor. We all wish her well and she will be missed!" said Royer.