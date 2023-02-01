The West Side girls finished the regular season with a 13-6 record and a completed a season sweep against Aberdeen. They open the 2A District 5 tournament in Malad on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and play again on Saturday either at home against the loser of Game 1 if they lose or on the road against the winner if they win.
“We have been working hard to find our confidence to go into these games,” said Coach Bridgett Garner. “We are excited and have been working hard in practice. We have some ideas and plans that we hope we can execute to help us!”
As the third seed, West Side must find a way to beat either Malad or Soda Springs for any chance to compete at the state level. Coach Garner is confident that they have the tools to do so if they are patient and play their game.
“We just have to show up and play hard and not panicked,” she said.
The Lady Pirates were in Aberdeen on Jan. 25 and took a 7-2 lead early in the first quarter but only lead 14-10 at the end of one. In the second quarter West Side opened it up and took a 34-19 advantage to the locker room after outscoring the Tigers 20-9. They extended that lead to 51-28 in the third quarter and maintained it in the fourth to finish with a 66-40 win.
Natalie Lemmon led the team with 14 points followed by 12 points each from Julia Jensen, Laney Beckstead and Letti Phillips.
