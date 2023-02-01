Support Local Journalism

The West Side girls finished the regular season with a 13-6 record and a completed a season sweep against Aberdeen. They open the 2A District 5 tournament in Malad on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and play again on Saturday either at home against the loser of Game 1 if they lose or on the road against the winner if they win.

“We have been working hard to find our confidence to go into these games,” said Coach Bridgett Garner. “We are excited and have been working hard in practice. We have some ideas and plans that we hope we can execute to help us!”


