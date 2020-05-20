After waiting two months for a hair cut, one more hour wasn’t so bad, said Gary Hymas, Treasureton. He was one of 14 people lined up Saturday morning at Weldon’s Barbershop in Preston when Weldon Cheney arrived to open his shop. Some of them had been there for 45 minutes already, waiting. Cheney closed his barbershop on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic scare.
“It was pretty emotional for me,” said Cheney, who has been trimming his patrons for the last 15 years there. “I’m thankful for all of them that waited for me and support me and my family.”
“Some of them were pretty shaggy — I haven’t seen them with their hair that long,” he chuckled. But then so did he. “I decided that if they couldn’t get their hair cut, then neither would I.”
Everyone there was pretty excited to be there, he said. “It was getting to the point I was going to have to have my wife do something with it,” laughed Hymas.
Cheney usually operates his store from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, but on May 16, he cut hair non-stop from 9 a.m. to almost 5 p.m., he said.
“I thought I’d stay open until people stopped coming,” he said. It was crazy, awesome.” He trimmed upwards of 55 people on Saturday.
Other than the extreme demand for service, Cheney said he conducted business as usual because he already had the practice of sanitizing his equipment and his hands between patrons. And he offered to wear a mask if patrons requested it, but it was not a requirement. No one requested it. Having people sit six feet apart, posting a sign on the door asking people not to come in if they were sick, and refraining from grooming beards were the two requirements he was asked to follow to open up for business.