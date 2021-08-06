Tina Mary Hollands Stewart, 74, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with her children and husband at her side.
Tina was born August 24, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, to Irene Jacobsen Hollands and Eric Dineley Hollands. She graduated as Female Scholar of the Year from Bellflower High School in 1964.
She attended UC Santa Barbara and studied abroad at the University of Grenoble. She graduated from Utah State University in 1968. She taught English and French at Sky View for 3 years and at Preston High school for 25 years. She also taught at Utah State University. Later in her career, she earned a master's degree in counseling and served as a counselor at Preston High, which was a good fit for her wisdom and compassion.
At Utah State, she met her husband and the love of her life, Boyd William Stewart. They were married in August of 1968 and settled in North Logan where they welcomed four children. In 1979, they moved to Weston, Idaho, to run a dairy farm. Both she and her husband Bill taught school.
Helping others was her life's focus. She had the unusual gift of seeing your need even before you knew it yourself. She loved teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and served a mission to Historic Kirtland Ohio with her husband. In church service, she served as the Relief Society president, the Young Women president, and in several other callings. But her real calling was simply to love and minister to others as a wife, mother, friend, servant, guide, and counselor. She lived her life in selfless service.
Tina is survived by her husband Boyd William Stewart; her four children: Jennifer (Gary) Griffith; Carrie (Chris) Cutler; Bill (Brooksie) Stewart; Adrienne Johnson; nineteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am. in the Weston Idaho Chapel (27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho). Viewings will be held Sunday, August 8 from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home (1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho) and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Weston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
The family has asked that those who want to honor Tina please perform a personalized act of kindness for someone in her memory.