Dealing with the constant churning of coronavirus developments personally and on the news can be challenging or overwhelming for adults and children alike. Daily changes in our world are exposing everyone to issues that were non-existent when 2020 began.
TRICARE, a United States Military Health Care Service, has targeted many of the symptoms people may experience, including:
• Anxiety about one's own health or the health of loved ones
• Worries over loss of employment, or the work environment in the home
• Changes or difficulties in sleeping or eating patterns
• Worsening of chronic health problems
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs
Dave Priestley, Licensed Clinician and owner of Priestley Health in Preston, has been helping patients deal with issues in his offices for the past two weeks through telehealth – visiting over the phone or in video chats. He has noticed a slight increase in patients concerned with current and chronic issues. His simple recommendations for everyone during these stressful times are:
• Try to be understanding and mindful of others. Everyone is dealing with something – reaching out will help to put your own problems in perspective.
• Create a balance in your life within the five crucial areas of emotional, mental, social, physical and spiritual health.
Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director has further recommendations to deal with the current stress-related issues:
• Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media
• Take care of one's self – exercise regularly, eat healthy meals, get plenty of rest, avoid alcohol and drugs
• Take time to unwind, doing enjoyable activities
• Talk to others about feelings, or converse about something other than the news!
“You can turn to reputable state resources such as our website at siphidaho.org or the Governor’s website at coronavirus.idaho.gov. Facts can help to minimize fears,” said Mann.
Following the social-distancing practices suggested by state and national government are the most effective measures to protect individuals and communities and prevent the spread of COVID-19.