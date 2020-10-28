As a result of the pandemic and its aftermath many Idahoans are relying on their phones, laptops and other devices more than ever for work, school, and to stay connected. This increase in online activity corresponds with greater consumer exposure to cyber-attacks and scammers seeking to exploit victims.
"There definitely have been more reports of it recently. I believe it is due to people spending more time online and doing more over the internet," said Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon. "We have taken complaints that range from people being contacted through email, phone, and all the social media apps. There are scams where the suspect tries to get the victim to believe there is a warrant out for them, or they are talking to the IRS and need to make a payment that day, or they have a child or grandchild in jail and bail money is needed. Then there is the classic one where the victim is notified they won a jackpot to a lottery they have never played, or a rich person died and they are only last living heir to a fortune and you only need to send a few hundred dollars to get the money sent to you," he said.
Consider these five tips to stay safe online.
Clear out cyber clutter
Think of this as spring cleaning for your digital space. A good digital spring cleaning can prevent cyber criminals from accessing old information that could help them figure out how to get to your new information. To clean up files stored on your devices, first back up important files and then delete unused or outdated files. Empty your desktop recycling bin to help permanently remove deleted files.
Update logins and passwords
Opting for the same password for multiple applications makes it easier for a scammer to access your information. Instead, choose a unique password, preferably eight characters or longer that does not contain personal information or common words. An easy way to double your login protection is to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever possible. Review the privacy and security options each platform provides to prevent granting access to unwanted visitors.
If you connect, you must protect
One of the best defenses against viruses and malware is to update your software, web browser, and operating systems. If you are using old versions of these apps it is more likely there will be bugs that can leave your devices vulnerable. Keep your information safe by turning on automatic updates so you don’t have to think about it, and set your security software to run regular scans.
Think before clicking
Phishing is a type of online scam where criminals impersonate legitimate organizations to steal sensitive information. To avoid phishing scams, do not click on links or open emails or attachments from unknown sources. Also, look at the way the message is written – often there are typos or the language used sounds off. If the message appears to be from an organization you know, but you are unsure it’s authentic, contact the organization through its official website and do not open any links in the email.
"Most law enforcement agencies are not going to call you and let you know you have a warrant and to make a payment over the phone. If you are being asked to make a payment over the phone with gift cards it is a 100% scam," said Chief McCammon.
Protect yourself from tech support scams
A tech support scam is designed to alert you to a serious problem with your computer that does not exist, and the perpetrator will request payment to provide a fix. If you get a pop-up message on your computer, a call, a spam email or other “urgent message” about a virus on your computer do not click on any links or call a phone number. Do not send money to fix the problem, this includes paying with gift cards, money transfers, or providing personal bank or credit card information. Lastly, do not give anyone control of your computer. Legitimate local repair businesses can help if there truly is an issue.
"Never give any personal information over the phone or to anyone you do not know. Sometimes the scammer will tell you they are from the bank and ask to confirm your personal information and bank account information. Unless you called the bank and know for certain the person you are talking to, never give that information over the phone or in an email," said Chief McCammon. He also advises people to stay away from pop up ads when online, and never click on them.
"Another big issue is Facebook. It is very easy to create a false profile and scam people that way. Accounts can be hacked and identities stolen. If you all of a sudden start getting communication from someone you barely know or haven’t talked to for a long time and they start asking for personal information or trying to get you to be involved in a lottery to get hundreds of thousands of dollars for a small fee, or they need help with medical bills and want money grams or gift cards, be very skeptical and do not give out information or send money," he said. Apply the same caution to unsolicited emails and phone calls.
"The issue we have run into is that once this money has been sent there is no way to recover it and get compensation for the victim. The banks will not refund money that has been sent from your account by you to someone. They only do it if it was an unauthorized transfer. Once you authorize the transfer it is gone. The money is usually routed through several bank accounts and then ends up overseas," he said.
"It is too bad that with all the technology we have in this country and the ability to put a man on the moon, take a picture of your house from space, and give you purchase options from Amazon about things you have thought about in your head, we cannot track down, stop, and prosecute these scammers," he said.
For additional resources related to staying safe online, visit the Idaho Department of Finance website at https://www.finance.idaho.gov/consumer/cybersecurity/ or visit the National Cyber Security Alliance online at https://staysafeonline.org/.