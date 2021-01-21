Sister Kaylee Jensen
Kaylee Dawn Jensen, daughter of Clinton Earl and Katie Jo Jensen, of Preston, has been called to serve in the Arkansas Bentonville Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking about her opportunity to serve on Jan. 24, 2021 in the Whitney Ward Building at 9 a.m. She began training for her mission at home on Jan. 20, and leaves for Arkansas on Feb. 10.

