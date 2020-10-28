Garrett Winward, son of Aaron and Katie Winward, will be serving in the California Arcadia Mission. He will fly out to California on Nov. 10, 2020, after completing at home MTC.
To California Arcadia
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Extremist group dubbed 'Ammon's Army' has Cache presence
-
Record amounts of coronavirus found in Logan, Brigham, Tremonton wastewater
-
Pocatello baby airlifted to Salt Lake City hospital after being severely mauled by dog
-
Hospitals plead with public to take coronavirus seriously as ICU overflow units open
-
Update: Logan official excited about In-N-Out Burger application