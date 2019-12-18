The following taxing districts in Franklin county will be conducting candidate election in Franklin County in 2020.
On March 10, the West Side School district will be asking for a supplemental levy, the Grace School District will be asking for a supplemental/plant facility levy and the Preston School District will be asking for a plant facility levy.
On May 19, Franklin County residents will have the opportunity to vote for candidates in the following positions:
• Commissioners to represent votes in District #1 and District #2. Those positions are currently being held by Boyd Burbank and Robert Swainston. Neither have announced publicly whether they will seek re-election.
• Prosecuting attorney, a position currently held by Vic Pearson.
• Sheriff, currently held by David Fryar.
• Precinct Committee person, currently held by Nikki Hollingsworth.
Candidates for the above offices must declare their candidacy by March 13.
The county will also ask residents to vote for a levy to remodel and add to the courthouse in May.
Next Nov. 3, during the United States General Election, the county will have the opportunity to vote for district supervisors in the Franklin Soil and Conservation District.