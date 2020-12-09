Michael Diago has been called to serve in the Brazil, Porto Alegre Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He started training at home on Nov. 4, learning Portuguese. he was then reassigned to the Washington, Seattle Mission and will leave for Seattle on December 15. Diago is the son of Andrés and Hollie Diago. They are members of the Preston 9th Ward.
To Washington
