Thomas Elmer Rowley, 85, passed away March 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Whitney, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Tom Rowley
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Utah K-12 schools dismissed for 2 weeks to slow coronavirus spread; USU classes moved online
-
Social media prankster imitates Bear River Health Department to spread virus rumor
-
One dead in Sardine Canyon median collision
-
USU cancels events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns
-
USU moves classes online in response to coronavirus