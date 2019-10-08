Tomorrow's storm will end the harvest for most crops/gardens

When Wes Beutler heard that the weather was forecasted to drop below 20 degrees this week, he started harvesting his potato crop 24/7, as fast as he and his crew can.
Potatoes can handle some freezing temperatures, but not below 20 degrees, he said. A cold front expected to arrive tomorrow will bring rain and snow to Franklin County and nighttime temperatures as low as 14 degrees. Beutler grows potatoes on 640 acres in the Dayton area. He's got about 50 percent harvested.
The potato crop, like many other crops in the area, were delayed last spring due to the rainy conditions. Then the last weekend in September, 3.6 inches of rain fell on his fields, preventing any harvesting until the ground had dried enough to put equipment on it.
"We were behind from the get-go," he said.
Franklin County Extension agent, Bracken Henderson, said he is advising people to pick everything they want to keep from their gardens, or cover them.
"I wouldn't try to cover, I'd be picking everything," he said.
Collards, kale and plants in the mustard family will be fine, because they will live through the winter, but everything else will freeze.
As far as agriculture, the biggest issue is that new plantings have to be up so far before a frost to survive it, like new alfalfa plantings and grass, and sometimes fall wheat.
Other area farms are working late into the night trying to finish up anything the freezing temperatures will affect.
Beutlers have scheduled their annual Potato Sale Day for Saturday, Oct. 12.
Across southeast Idaho, other harvesters are hurrying as well, and there's some stress in the air.
“Farmers don’t panic too much," said Lance Ellis, extension agent from Fremont County. "They are working very, very hard to try and get as much done as they possibly can. That’s all you can do. Panicking is not going to solve anything. A lot of them are hoping they can either get them dug (or) that this winter storm will come through (and won't) damage the potatoes too badly. It would be best if they all could get the potatoes dug and in the cellars."
John Hogge, area cereals educator for the University of Idaho Extension, said that should some potatoes be lost this harvest season, the markets will remain stable.
“It would take a natural disaster to cause an economic depression for any crop,” Hogge said. “We’ve had good yields on the crops this year.”