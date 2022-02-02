As the number one seed in the 4A District 5 tournament the Preston girls await the winner of Game 1 between Pocatello and Century who they will host on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will host Game 4 on Feb. 10 and the loser will host Game 3 on Feb. 8 both start at 7 p.m.
The Indians split their games last week suffering a 34-41 loss to Burley on the road before whomping Logan 67-9 on Senior Night. Before the game Preston honored five seniors, Akazia Knapp, Riley Ward, Amber Anderson, Mickayla Robertson and Hailey Meek and their parents.
Preston held the Grizzlies to single digits in every quarter on Jan. 27 and jumped out to a 20-2 lead at the end of the first. By the half they held a 40-5 advantage and in the final frame the Indians emptied their bench as the seniors stepped off the court for the final time in regular season play.
Meek led the team with 19 points and seven steals followed by Ward with 16 and Robertson with 10. Knapp and Addie Romney chipped in six points each, Emma Kunz four, Anderson pulled down eight rebounds and added three points, Brytlee Harris two and Jadely Roberts one.
Jan. 25 the Indians started off well taking an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter but it did not last. Burley came roaring back in the second for 18 points. It was their best quarter and the only one they won but it was enough.
Preston trailed 15-24 at the half and by as much as 15 in the third. A valiant effort got them within three but time was not on their side and they had to foul. Though they created opportunities, their shots wouldn’t fall and the Bobcats won on the strength of stand out Amari Whiting’s 27 points.
Robertson led the Indians with 15 points, four steals and a block. Anderson and Knapp added six points each, Ward four and Meek three. Meek led the team in rebounds with nine.