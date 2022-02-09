Putting ashes in trash cans is a poor choice, said Nick Coats, supervisor at the Franklin County Landfill. There have been five incidents this year in which fire has resulted from doing so, he said.
The most recent was Wednesday, Jan 26, when the driver of a garbage truck noticed smoke coming from the equipment. He opened up the tailgate and found in inferno raging inside.
To save the truck, the burning trash was dumped onto the road, where it was extinguished by firemen. The county then used an excavator and a roll-off dumpster to clean up the mess.
Ashes or coals that caused the fire would have been inside one of the trash cans picked up somewhere along the Cub River Canyon route, said Coats. The driver was at Litz Road when he discovered the smoke.
“Four different people have had to buy cans this year, because they put ashes in the can the night before. One guy caught the back side of his house on fire,” said Coats. Replacement cans cost $150.
“Don’t put ashes in a garbage can, even if you think they are not still warm,” he continued.
Garbage trucks are a little more to replace. They run upwards of $300,000, said Coats.
“Luckily the driver found it out before there was too much damage. There was no way he could make it back to the landfill (before it damaged the truck). Because of the training that the operator followed he was able to find a good spot to dump the load before it did major damage.” Some of the truck’s wiring melted and the paint on the top of the truck burned.