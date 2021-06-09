Merlin Gleed and Riley Broadhead are thrilled with the turnout they recently had at their Secret Sant Shootout, a three-on-three basketball tournament.
It is the second time the pair have organized the tournament and they plan to hold another one on Nov. 27, at Preston High School.
“We use the money we make to help local families in need. Last year we were able to help multiple families, some who were struggling financially as well as some who were experiencing health issues and needed to know their community cares,” said Broadhead.
The winner of the tournament was a team called Soda Smiles, and was sponsored by Matt Kunz of Soda Springs. Second place was a local team named “Win it for Velda.” Their team consisted of Brock Stokes, Justin Keller, Todd Lloyd, and Jessi Keller.
Jake Nelson, hit 16 three point shots in one minute to win the tournament’s 3-point shooting contest.
“The tournament was a blast ... We had incredible community support,” and raised $1,200, said Broadhead. “We had 80-100 people there to play and watch.”
“The more teams we have enter and the more businesses that sponsor our tournament means we can help more families, and that is absolutely what it’s all about,” he said.
Broadhead and Gleed hope the community will continue to support the event to make Christmas a little more fun for those who can benefit from a little help during the season.
“Our goal is to have a tournament that is bringing in 25-30 teams. We would really like to get a women’s tournament going as well,” said Broadhead. “If we can make this tournament a family tradition it will be successful. We plan to host the tournament the Saturday after Thanksgiving.