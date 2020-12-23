The Pirates traveled to Green River Wyoming for a tournament on Dec. 18-19 then to Firth on Dec. 22 (score unavailable at press time) They host Marsh Valley, Wednesday Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m. for their first home game of the season.
West Side played two games on Dec. 18. In the first, against Pinedale, the Pirates cruised to victory after a 25-point first quarter gave them plenty of room to work with.
The 72-29 West Side win was led by Bryler Shurtliff who finished with 21 points. Jackson Stewart picked up 16, Blaize Brown 12, and Ryan Lemmon 11 against the young Pinedale team.
The Pirates didn’t fare quite as well against Farson, losing 44-48. After 21 points in the first quarter, it looked like West Side had things well in hand but Farson had other ideas.
“We got out-hustled,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “I think the kids thought if they just showed up they would win. Hopefully, that woke us up.”
The Pirates scored just 21 points the rest of the game and ended up losing 44-48.
On Dec. 19 West Side took on Thunder Basin and lost 58-67. Despite the loss, Coach Brown was not disappointed in the effort. “We played a very good Thunder Basin team. We played hard the whole game.”
The Pirates kept it close enough to give themselves a shot in the final quarter but came up short.
“We had our chances and even had the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but just didn’t finish,” said Brown. “I was very pleased in that game. The kids hustled and competed very well. Now we just need to build on that and keep going.”