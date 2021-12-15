U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has announced the selection of Trails West in Preston as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021.
Trails West will be recognized for its contribution to the Preston community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
“Everyone here at Trails West is honored to be recognized by Senator Risch,” said Trails West general manager, Jon Reeder. “There’s a lot of hard-working, talented people that have all played an important part in making Trails West the company that it its.”
Trails West is a horse, living quarter, stock and snowmobile trailer manufacturer renowned for its world-class craftsmanship and innovative designs. Prior to its founding, owner Steve Reeder worked in the RV industry. He worked his way through positions as purchasing agent, then purchasing manager and finally as general manager for Fleetwood Industries, said Jon Reeder.
Steve managed factories in Waco, Texas; Drumheller, Alberta; and in Yakima, Washington where they were the most successful manufacturing plant in the whole Fleetwood organization, said Jon. Steve spent 10 years in manufacturing, then while at the top of the industry, he decided to retire from manufacturing and moved back to Weston to raise his family on the same farm that he was raised on.
After several years of working the family farm, he saw an opportunity to revitalize a struggling local manufacturer. Armed with expertise in RV manufacturing and business acumen, Reeder hired the former business’ laid-off employees and established Trails West in 1987.
The company was one of the first to recognize women as the largest demographic of horse trailer owners — they made up approximately 70% of the company’s trailer customers in the mid 1990s. Trails West changed some of their designs to be more accommodating, said Jon. They moved latches down to be more reachable for shorter owners and used rotary style latches on dividers and tack doors, because they require far less physical strength.
“In reality it made the trailers more customer friendly for all users, regardless of gender,” Jon said.
Trails West has since become known nationwide for its consumer-friendly innovations and use of steel frames to deliver a long-lasting and reliable product to their customers, states a press release from Sen. Risch’s office.
Trails West has led the nation in new horse trailer registrations in the U.S. since 2019, according to Statistical Surveys, Inc.
Trails West currently employs 160 Idahoans and regularly contributes to local charitable causes. It is well on its way to its third year in a row as the top horse trailer manufacturer according to sales in the United States, states a report from Statistical Surveys.
“They are the county’s largest private employer and we are proud of their success,” said Shawn Oliverson, Community Development Director of Preston City. “They are a great operation and Preston City is happy to have them here.”
“Trails West embodies the true spirit of small business in Idaho,” Risch said. “Through hard work and determination, Steve successfully started his own business and restored hundreds of good-paying jobs to his community.”
“Congratulations to Trails West and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”