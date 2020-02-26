The Preston School District approved the purchase of two new school buses to replace older buses during its February board meeting. The funds for the purchase are already in place. The district's fleet consists of 19 regularly used buses, four trip busses, plus two more for back-up.
Currently, the district is looking to purchase a travel bus for its athletic teams to use. At present, the district transports team members to games on regular busses, which cost more to operate than a travel bus would, said Gee.
That is because the state board of education will not reimburse the district for use of the buses when it is for extracurricular activities. Instead of the $3.30 per mile it costs the district to run the yellow buses, a travel bus would cost about $1.50 per mile to operate. (That includes the costs of fuel and a bus driver.)
In other business, the district set a date for a public meeting to explain a request for its patrons to renew a plant facility levy on March 10.
They also noted that the district has approximately 25 homeless students attending class in the district. This designation is placed on any student who is not living with parents in their own home. This includes students who live with relatives or friends when their family has relocated outside of the district boundaries.
Don Woodward is the district's liaison with these youth, said district superintendent Marc Gee.