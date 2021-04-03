April may be known for its finicky spring weather in southeast Idaho, but here is a “forecast” anglers can really rely on to plan their outings. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 34,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations throughout this month!
Locally, 750 trout will be stocked in the Bear River April 5-9, at Red Point and the first bridge below the Oneida Dam on the Bear River. Another 1,000 will be stocked at the same location April 26-30.
Weston Creek Reservoir will be stoked with 1,500 trout April 12-16. It is a 111-acre fishery that is also popular for bass fishing.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Fishermen interested in sharing ideas, concerns and to suggest potential changes to fishing seasons are invited to do so before April 11, at https://idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/scoping/southeast