A tanker loaded with 48,000 pounds of organic cream from Aurora, Colorado, found itself high centered at 800 East Oneida on April 13. Following GPS coordinates that routed the truck away from Preston’s State Street, the driver passed at least six signs that warned the road was closed due to construction.
“He had gotten through before, so he thought he could again,” said Kade Smith of Staker Parsons, superintendent over the road work at the intersection.
Southbound on 800 East, the driver tried to avoid the half of the East Oneida that had been excavated, put the truck on a ramp that had been built for local houses to use, said Smith. But the truck sunk in the soft shoulder of the road, and became high centered.
It was about 6 p.m. when the accident occurred. Due to the lateness of the hour, and the fact that the truck couldn’t be moved until the full tanker was emptied, the truck sat there overnight. The refrigerated cream was pumped out over the course of three hours the next day, said Smith, then Dattage Towing lifted the semi out of the fix it was in, and towed it to Western Dairy in Logan, Utah.
The truck avoided damage, other than a bent ladder on the tank, said an official of Western Dairy.
Smith said his crew lost half a day of work due to the accident. He encourages drivers to heed the construction signs his company had placed to reroute traffic away from the site.
“Please respect the signs, he said.