Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s league played a total net tournament this past week. Doug Roper and Kent Palmer shot the low round of the week with a combined net score of 71. Larry Stokes and Kirk Merrill were second with a net 72. In the optional games, Dave Seamons was low gross with a 35 and Joe Greene was second with a 36. In the net division, Steve Bergquist was first with a 33 and Dave Seamons was second with a 35. Skins were won by Steve Bergquist, Stan Cahoon, Brandon Harris, and Joe Greene.
Brandon Harris was playing an 18-hole round with his brother Andy last week and wanted to capture some of the round for his other brother so they decided to video the par 3’s. Brandon scored his first ace that day on number 6 at Preston Golf and Country Club from 139 yards with a pitching wedge.
Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Flag Tournament last week. In the First Flight, Kyle Jordan finished first, Bill Nash was second, Bart Simmons finished third, Jackson Porter finished fourth, Ethan Pearson finished fifth, Craig Buttars finished sixth, and George Young finished seventh. In the Second Flight, Mike Oxx finished first, Kay Swainston was second, Don Newbold finished third, Mike Harris finished fourth, Wayne Marler finished fifth, Dave Atkinson was sixth, and David Anderson finished 7th. Skins were won by Don Grunig, Jackson Porter, Mo Loveday, Steve Summers, Natalie Van Vleet, Kay Swainston, and Steve Westerberg.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for their summer junior golf program. Camps start on June 10th. More information is available by calling the pro shop at 208-852-2408.