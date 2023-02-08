Many, many years ago, on one of our weekly Sunday evening phone calls, I was describing to my Dad the activities of the previous weekend. I had just returned home to Charleston from a trip of a lifetime to the North Carolina Speedway located in Rockingham, North Carolina. With the assistance of a credit card, I attended a 3 day racing school run by former Nascar champion/legend Buck Baker. NCS is a one mile paved oval, moderately banked and has been the scene of many a great Nascar race over the years. Professional drivers can make a lap in a tick over 23 seconds, which translates to an average speed of 158 mph.
This school consisted of classroom time learning how the cars are set up for the best handling, speed, etc. Then we were fitted into helmets, racing suits and given a walk through of all the safety features of the cars. Groups of four cars with a lead pace car instructor made up our first foray onto the track for a few laps. The remaining 10-20 lap segments of the weekend were without the instructor on track. We were allowed to go as fast as we could handle…with the signed waiver of liability and disclaimer for damages.
We were only allowed to pass other cars on the relatively straight front or back stretch until the final segment of the experience. The final stage was longer, 20 laps with simulated race conditions and rules. Each grouping of 4 cars drew straws for starting position. I drew number 4 of course!. Now, I’m not bragging (yes maybe I am) but by lap 20, I was in the lead, passed them all! I was never so thrilled in all my life. Like my good friend Jay used to say, “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up space!”. Three days of living on the edge! I will never forget the vibrations, the smells and sounds of that high horsepower stock car. It was better than kissing a pretty girl, I am not kidding! We each received a certificate and printout of our lap times. Mine showed a top speed of 131 mph. Somewhere in a basement box, I have a VHS tape recording of some of my laps; I wish I could find it.
Everything I have just described and a few other details of the trip was the dominant conversation between Dad and me that evening. He was baffled at why on earth would I spend $1200 (in 1997 money) on a credit card no less, to go drive a car that fast in a circle? “Turn left, go straight, then left again?” he asked. “That just doesn't make sense to me”. He was not the adrenaline junkie I was. He had barely even heard of Nascar.
I was prepared for this question. I knew his financial radar would go berserk in using a credit card for such a splurge. But he was actually more intrigued and interested in why and how I ever got hooked or tempted to go that fast in just a circular pattern? I explained by putting the blame squarely back in his lap. “Dad, remember how you used to plant me on that D4 caterpillar and send me off to plow? Well, that was in a circle. Turning left, going straight, then left again. Round and round all day long at 3 mph. I had so much pent up energy from that, I had to let it out!” From the farm to the track, an unusual path for fandom and thrills.
He laughed, called me a smart a--, and said, “Ok, I guess if it makes you happy, that’s good”. As a few more years rolled by, before he passed, I found it interesting that on subsequent phone calls, he would comment on the previous week’s race and was aware when my favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, won. Who knows, if I hadn't grown up on a farm, I might never have been a Nascar fan. A dad showing interest in his favorite son’s love of his favorite sport….. How sweet!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.