Todd Thomas NEW
TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Many, many years ago, on one of our weekly Sunday evening phone calls, I was describing to my Dad the activities of the previous weekend. I had just returned home to Charleston from a trip of a lifetime to the North Carolina Speedway located in Rockingham, North Carolina. With the assistance of a credit card, I attended a 3 day racing school run by former Nascar champion/legend Buck Baker. NCS is a one mile paved oval, moderately banked and has been the scene of many a great Nascar race over the years. Professional drivers can make a lap in a tick over 23 seconds, which translates to an average speed of 158 mph.

This school consisted of classroom time learning how the cars are set up for the best handling, speed, etc. Then we were fitted into helmets, racing suits and given a walk through of all the safety features of the cars. Groups of four cars with a lead pace car instructor made up our first foray onto the track for a few laps. The remaining 10-20 lap segments of the weekend were without the instructor on track. We were allowed to go as fast as we could handle…with the signed waiver of liability and disclaimer for damages.


