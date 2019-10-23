After an upset loss from Pocatello of 42 to 26, Preston will travel to Snake River for their last game of their regular season on Friday. Preston entered the game hoping for a win that would put them in a three-way-tie for first place in the Great Basin 10. With no conference games left for Preston and multiple teams still vying for playoff berths, Preston now has to leave the possibility of a playoff ranking to chance. If they don’t, the best Preston can do is clinch the districts position over the fourth place team from 4A District 6.
“It’s a beautiful game for a reason,” said Eric Thorson, Indians head coach. “Pocatello played great. We struggled on both sides of the ball just a little bit too much. I’d call it a rough night. Our players always come to fight and win, but we were woken up to some of the things we need to work on.”
The first half proved to be the most lopsided half that Preston has played this season. While at the Holt Arena, Preston had three turnovers that Pocatello took advantage and scored on two. Preston was able to answer with Andrew Iverson making their first touchdown.
Pocatello played off the mistakes Preston made to their advantage and scored three more times before Preston’s offense had thirty seconds left in the half. Hyde attempted to throw the ball to Isaiah Smith, but just as the pass was about to be completed, Pocatello’s Casey Bruner jumped up to intercept. The ball went in and out of his hands, but Smith was able to complete the pass in the end zone before the ball came down.
“Pocatello came out with pride and it felt like we didn’t,” said Smith. “We have Preston pride but it seemed like we left the pride on the bus tonight. Pocatello wanted to win and we wanted not to lose and that is where we beat ourselves. I don’t feel like they were a better team than us. They didn’t have us on speed or strength, but saying that, we won the game for them by giving them mistakes that we shouldn’t have.”
After Preston’s final turnover, a third quarter fumble, Pocatello was able to recover and score two plays later. Back on offense, Hyde completed to Smith and Zay Davis. The drive continued down the field as Davis ran in a 12 yard touchdown.
“I’ve practiced both sides every week, Andrew just makes such great plays I don’t ever need to go in but Pocatello kept predicting our plays and he needed a break tonight and I stepped in,” said Davis.
Hyde threw to six receivers through out the night and completed 14 out 22 passes. He ended up leaving the game mid third quarter after receiving a late hit out of bounds that was missed by the officials. He was replaced by sophomore, Brecker Knapp for the rest of fourth quarter.
Knapp completed 7 out of 10 passes for 75 yards. Knapp led a drive with a 23 yard completion to Cole Harris, another to Smith and the final to Garrett Ward for a touchdown. Iverson completed the two point conversation, the only extra points completed by either team, for a final score of 42 to 26.
“We didn’t play as well as we had hoped. We kind of came out flat,” said Iverson. “We were hoping we would pick it up in the second half, we did a little bit but not enough to get it. We are just going to look at the next game to get that win and see what the out come is, if we get a shot in the playoffs.”
“We played off how we started,” said Cole Harris, “We started off getting down and it hurt momentum. We learned we need to step up and start off strong and that is what I think we are going to do this week with our practices and lifting.”
Even with the loss for Preston, their stats have piled up for the Great Basin 10. Receiving, Cole Harris is number one with 604 yards total also placing him in 5th place for the entire 4A division. Scott Dunn is in 2nd and Isaiha Smith 3rd for Great Basin, in fact all 10 spots are from Preston. Rushing has Andrew Iverson in 1st place with 914 yards, third in the state. Ty Hyde is still 1st place in passing in the Great Basin 10 as well as number three in the state.
Defensive stat records are held by Preston players as well. Zay Davis is first in the conference with 83 tackles and 3rd in the state. Sacks are held by Preston players as well as special teams. Isaiah Smith holds the number one spot with punts and 3rd in the 4A state division as well.
“It’s a little bit of a boost to see those stats with all our names that high,” said Davis, “I try not to worry about how many tackles I get really. I just do my job on the field instead of worrying about my rankings because in the end that isn’t going to be important.”
For the Preston Pocatello game Hyde passed 178 yards and two touchdowns. Iverson led Preston’s rushing attack with 54 yards. Receiving Harris 3 carries for 57 yards. Ward 7 carries, 54 yards and 1 touchdown. Iverson had 48 yards and 4 carries. Smith collected 40 yards, 1 touchdown, and 8 carries. Davis had 1 carry for a 12 yard touchdown.
Defensive stats were led by Davis with 11 tackles for a 25 yard total loss. Hunter Wright and Conner Shaffer each had 4 tackles. Smith, Ward, Tait Rawlings, and Gordon Knapp each had 3 tackles. Rawlings and Austin Liberty each had a sack.