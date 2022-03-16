The Twin Lakes Canal Company has had some busy days getting ready for the upcoming irrigation season by repairing some touchy spots along the big ditch that stretches over the miles between Mink Creek and the west side of the valley.
There were several issues that needed attention before the water could be turned into the canal. Around one head gate there was some serious erosion of the bank, and in another area it was necessary to remove cement, straighten the canal and replace the bank. Sinkholes that have occurred needed to be dug out and filled back in, as cement is known to crumble and cause problems.
Matt Egley and Bret Christensen have made up the backbone of the repair crew with their experience operating heavy equipment. Hank Povey, Chairman of the Twin Lakes Board, commented on how much the services of Kent Egley and his bulldozer are missed.
Egley passed away last fall and had been the “go-to” guy for many years for the canal company. Matt has learned a great deal from his father’s training.
“We are still in very capable hands,” Povey said.
The water was turned into the ditch on March 3 and has made its way to Winder Reservoir. The ice and snow filling the canal is melting and opening the way for the final flow into the Twin Lakes location.