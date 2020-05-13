The board of the Twin Lakes Canal Company voted Friday, May 8, to keep their properties closed to the public until May 30. Twin Lakes, Condie and Winder reservoirs all belong to the company.
“The board made the decision that we’ll follow Gov. Little’s recommendation for Phase 3,” said the company’s president, Hank Povey. Boating, fishing, and camping will open May 30, a Saturday, he continued.
The decision came after much deliberation over the company’s responsibilities regarding the public.
“Its not local residents we are concerned about going in (to date, no verified cases of coronavirus have been identified in Franklin County),” said Povey. “It’s outside residents coming in and not respecting social distancing. If people would do that on their own, then it wouldn’t be a problem, but then there are those that have no respect for other people,” said Povey.
And the company doesn’t have the personnel, nor the budget for patrolling their properties to make sure social distancing is enforced.
Last weekend, a group of four campers was at Twin Lakes, camping. Povey assumed they all belonged to one family, but the idea that someone could contract COVID-19 while not observing social distancing on the company’s property concerns the board. The irrigation company does not want to be responsible for that, said Povey. “Instead of a revenue making deal, we will have to pay someone to patrol it,” he said.
The decision was also influenced by residents of the smaller communities surrounding the reservoirs.
Mary Penrod, owner of Clifton’s only convenience store, Papa Jay’s, said she has mixed feelings about the company’s decision.
“Of course we need the business, and Twin Lakes Canal Company helps us by opening up. But at the same, you have to be careful and look at the bigger picture. You have to think about the people in the town and keeping people safe.”
“I feel like my opinion changes every half hour depending on what I hear ... My opinion has to err on the safety of the people in the town,” said Penrod.
“We just barely got our SBA Payroll Protection Payment. That’s helped,” she said. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on meatpacking plants has severely disrupted her business. Penrod can’t purchase the meat she used to make jerky.
Instead of the seven boxes of meat she usually buys to make Papa J’s signature product, she has only been able to get ahold of one box. Panic purchasing left lots of empty meat shelves when the meat plants were shut down, she said. Now, the demand for meat has eclipsed the amount of meat that can be processed, and stores are not getting their shipments.
“Right now I have enough to do a batch,” she said. Penrod hopes that by the time she needs another batch made, she’ll have arrangements in place to obtain the meat she needs. She has partnered up with another company to be able to make a purchase large enough to do business with the Miller packing house in Hyrum.
In the meantime, instead of making jerky, her employees will be sprucing up the store.
“Because of that money I can give them other jobs. We’re are going to clean, paint and get organized. I can keep the people who work in the jerky busy,” she said.
Consolidated Irrigation Company is planning to open its reservoirs for boating on May 29, said company president, Lyle Porter.
“We normally start checking boats in on Memorial Day weekend, so this will just be a week later,” he said. He also noted that he was just talking about boaters. People are fishing off the bank of the company’s reservoirs, now. They are also camping there, as well, he said.
The campground at Glendale Reservoir belongs to the state fish and game department and the beach at Foster reservoir belongs to the state as well, said Porter, so the company does not regulate those areas. Area reservoirs have been packed with recreational users when the weather has been good, said local residents.