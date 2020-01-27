Twisted trailer

Rebecca L. Puffpaff, 49, opted to drive off the side of the road, rather than collide with a vehicle stopping on the highway in front of her, or an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane, on Monday morning. She was southbound in a semi-tractor pulling two loaded belly-dump trailers, which ended up on their side, said Sheriff Dave Fryar. The quick exit was made at 4000 S. State Street. Traffic was restricted for a short time during the accident, and again that afternoon while the owners, Dan Bailey Trucking out of Soda Springs and Ogden, Utah, righted the trailers and removed the wreckage from the side of the road.